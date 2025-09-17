Analyzing Ratios: Churchill Downs, Inc (CHDN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Churchill Downs, Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) closed at $96.07 in the last session, up 0.09% from day before closing price of $95.98. In other words, the price has increased by $0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. CHDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.4675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

On April 11, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125. BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when GRISSOM DOUGLAS C bought 10,000 shares for $92.77 per share. The transaction valued at 927,700 led to the insider holds 38,869 shares of the business.

Rankin R Alex bought 2,000 shares of CHDN for $185,300 on May 05 ’25. The Director now owns 99,012 shares after completing the transaction at $92.65 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, VARGA PAUL C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $92.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 185,940 and bolstered with 33,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHDN now has a Market Capitalization of 6736841728 and an Enterprise Value of 11671143424. As of this moment, Churchill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.783.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHDN is 0.84, which has changed by -0.30775326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHDN has reached a high of $150.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHDN traded on average about 594.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.17M. Insiders hold about 5.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHDN as of 1756425600 were 2042818 with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 1753920000 on 2233941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2042818 and a Short% of Float of 3.5099998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CHDN is 0.41, which was 0.409 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004261304. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.31. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for CHDN, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-12-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-12-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-05-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.14. EPS for the following year is $7.02, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $7.63 and $6.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $671.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $682.81M to a low estimate of $657.2M. As of the current estimate, Churchill Downs, Inc’s year-ago sales were $628.5MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.39M. There is a high estimate of $674.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $636.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.97B.