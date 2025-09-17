Analyzing Ratios: Confluent Inc (CFLT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $19.53 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $19.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.86 million shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 408.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On July 31, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $21. On July 18, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on July 18, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Narkhede Neha sold 153,200 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 3,041,020 led to the insider holds 28,549 shares of the business.

Sivaram Rohan sold 5,000 shares of CFLT for $100,000 on Sep 08 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 631,596 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, DAVID STEIN TR TROUVAILLE ANK, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $20.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 6732850688 and an Enterprise Value of 5899985920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.793.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CFLT is 0.97, which has changed by -0.038877964 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFLT traded on average about 8.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7033140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.42M. Insiders hold about 16.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of 1756425600 were 21408547 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1753920000 on 20362313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21408547 and a Short% of Float of 7.3999999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Confluent Inc (CFLT) reflects the collective analysis of 32.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $292.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $297.2M to a low estimate of $291.3M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc’s year-ago sales were $250.2MFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.25M. There is a high estimate of $311.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.16M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.64MBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.3B.