Asana Inc (ASAN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 13.64, Up by 1.79

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $13.4 in the prior trading day, Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $13.64, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.95 million shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.105.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 122,470 shares for $13.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,655,954 led to the insider holds 57,898,436 shares of the business.

Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 221,966 shares of ASAN for $3,074,984 on Aug 19 ’25. The Director now owns 57,550,966 shares after completing the transaction at $13.85 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Moskovitz Dustin A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,064,860 and bolstered with 57,775,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3222409216 and an Enterprise Value of 3004806144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.972 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.874.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASAN is 1.13, which has changed by 0.14429533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $27.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5750860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.11M. Insiders hold about 64.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.97% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of 1756425600 were 15293034 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1753920000 on 13524131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15293034 and a Short% of Float of 15.86.

Earnings Estimates

Asana Inc (ASAN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $198.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.48M to a low estimate of $198.5M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc’s year-ago sales were $183.88MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.18M. There is a high estimate of $204.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.3M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $789.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.88MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $853.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.53M and the low estimate is $832M.