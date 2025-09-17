Balance Sheet Breakdown: Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $150.27 in the prior trading day, Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) closed at $148.37, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.85 million shares were traded. CAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94.

On February 05, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $150. TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 08, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when WEITZMAN DEBORAH bought 21,367 shares for $150.53 per share.

WEITZMAN DEBORAH sold 21,367 shares of CAH for $3,216,375 on Aug 20 ’25. The CEO, PSS Segment now owns 53,428 shares after completing the transaction at $150.53 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Hollar Jason M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 35,901 shares for $150.04 each. As a result, the insider received 5,386,566 and left with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAH now has a Market Capitalization of 35250188288 and an Enterprise Value of 41090813952. As of this moment, Cardinal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.185 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.554.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAH is 0.71, which has changed by 0.33174765 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $168.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1878830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.15M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.07% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of 1756425600 were 7190510 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1753920000 on 5581420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7190510 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAH’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.028, compared to 2.03 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013495708. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 31.43% for CAH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-04-23 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) is currently in the spotlight, with 13.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $9.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.43. EPS for the following year is $10.62, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $11.03 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $59.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.24B to a low estimate of $57.57B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health, Inc’s year-ago sales were $52.28BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.33B. There is a high estimate of $63.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.79B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.58BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.46B and the low estimate is $260B.