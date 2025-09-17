Balance Sheet Breakdown: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $12.86 in the prior trading day, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $12.99, up 1.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.93 million shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.879.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.83 and its Current Ratio is at 16.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Cox John sold 2,640 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 35,402 led to the insider holds 199,539 shares of the business.

Friedl-Naderer Johanna sold 894 shares of DYN for $11,863 on Sep 04 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 95,017 shares after completing the transaction at $13.27 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Friedl-Naderer Johanna, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 144 shares for $13.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,931 and left with 94,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DYN now has a Market Capitalization of 1848009344 and an Enterprise Value of 1285158016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DYN is 1.10, which has changed by -0.62172395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $37.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.52%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1907360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.63M. Insiders hold about 22.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of 1756425600 were 16044156 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1753920000 on 16306402. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16044156 and a Short% of Float of 12.590000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) is underway, with the input of 12.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.21 and -$4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.65. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$4.95.

