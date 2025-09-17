Balance Sheet Breakdown: Honda Motor ADR (HMC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $33.73 in the prior trading day, Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) closed at $33.9, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.9582 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.795.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMC now has a Market Capitalization of 44244922368 and an Enterprise Value of 8104740126720. As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.375 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.704.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMC is 0.52, which has changed by 0.068389535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $34.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 957.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 625490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.56% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of 1756425600 were 4453626 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1753920000 on 4623988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4453626 and a Short% of Float of 0.33000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 68.0, compared to 0.67 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.0160096. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85. The current Payout Ratio is 31.88% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-01-10 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.31T in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5T to a low estimate of $5.07T. As of the current estimate, Honda Motor ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.39TFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.34T. There is a high estimate of $5.51T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.1T.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.46T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.22T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6TBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.69T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23T and the low estimate is $20.42T.

