Balance Sheet Breakdown: Public Storage (PSA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $286.56 in the prior trading day, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed at $284.81, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $331.

On June 20, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $325. BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $368.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when PETHERBRIDGE LUKE J bought 700 shares for $284.25 per share. The transaction valued at 198,975 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Vitan Nathaniel A. sold 450 shares of PSA for $143,096 on Dec 13 ’24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 2,364 shares after completing the transaction at $317.99 per share. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Vitan Nathaniel A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 450 shares for $317.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSA now has a Market Capitalization of 49970765824 and an Enterprise Value of 63760289792. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.4 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSA is 0.91, which has changed by -0.21044022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $369.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $256.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 820.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 720030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.56M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of 1756425600 were 2873562 with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1753920000 on 2886943. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2873562 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 12.0, compared to 12.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041876048. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Public Storage (PSA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.11 and $9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.03. EPS for the following year is $10.32, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $10.67 and $10.01.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.7BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.85B.