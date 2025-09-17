Balance Sheet Breakdown: Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $2.3 in the prior trading day, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $2.33, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.12 and its Current Ratio is at 19.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $7 previously.

On March 12, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $12. Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Nuss John sold 1,887 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,019 led to the insider holds 467,226 shares of the business.

Nuss John sold 21,119 shares of VTYX for $49,841 on Dec 27 ’24. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 464,582 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,119 shares for $2.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 166148784 and an Enterprise Value of -32515154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTYX is 0.94, which has changed by 0.01746726 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 465090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.19M. Insiders hold about 11.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.25% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of 1756425600 were 4504313 with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 1753920000 on 4752363. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4504313 and a Short% of Float of 6.710000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.34.