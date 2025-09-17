Balance Sheet Dive: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $25.92 in the prior trading day, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed at $25.64, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 13, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On April 09, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $26. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 17, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Ahern Patrick Edward sold 3,342 shares for $26.20 per share. The transaction valued at 87,567 led to the insider holds 41,472 shares of the business.

Ahern Patrick Edward bought 3,342 shares of ASB for $87,728 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Braeger Matthew R, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $26.34 each. As a result, the insider received 52,680 and left with 13,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASB now has a Market Capitalization of 4252342528 and an Enterprise Value of 7686176768. As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASB is 0.82, which has changed by 0.19089639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1380010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.08M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of 1756425600 were 6083817 with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 1753920000 on 5615573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6083817 and a Short% of Float of 4.18.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.91, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035108026. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 123.00% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-05-13 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $377.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.51M to a low estimate of $374M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $329.73MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.61M. There is a high estimate of $386.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.54B.