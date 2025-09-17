Balance Sheet Dive: Chubb Limited (CB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $274.33 in the prior trading day, Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) closed at $272.02, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. CB stock price reached its highest trading level at $275.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $326. On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $290.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on August 13, 2025, with a $290 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when CORBAT MICHAEL bought 425 shares for $269.80 per share. The transaction valued at 114,665 led to the insider holds 2,450 shares of the business.

Lupica John J sold 5,513 shares of CB for $1,599,078 on Jul 01 ’25. The Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* now owns 91,180 shares after completing the transaction at $290.06 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Lupica John J, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,513 shares for $290.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CB now has a Market Capitalization of 108451643392 and an Enterprise Value of 128379731968. As of this moment, Chubb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.233 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CB is 0.54, which has changed by -0.05934018 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CB has reached a high of $306.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $252.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1824580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 398.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.88M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.38% stake in the company. Shares short for CB as of 1756425600 were 3326269 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1753920000 on 3033776. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3326269 and a Short% of Float of 0.84.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CB’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.7, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013487406. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 15.82% for CB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-03-03 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Chubb Limited (CB) is the result of assessments by 20.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.37, with high estimates of $6.83 and low estimates of $5.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.65 and $20.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.66. EPS for the following year is $25.6, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $26.8 and $23.0.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $12.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.13B to a low estimate of $12.79B. As of the current estimate, Chubb Limited’s year-ago sales were $12.28BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.09B. There is a high estimate of $11.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.97B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.14BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.27B and the low estimate is $48.94B.