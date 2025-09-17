Balance Sheet Dive: Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $3.03 in the prior trading day, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) closed at $2.97, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.935.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’24 when Tun Kung Company Limited bought 17,690,620 shares for $2.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 2574066432 and an Enterprise Value of -3793308928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.116 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LU is 0.74, which has changed by 0.34389138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1708600 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 838.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.97M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of 1756425600 were 11550594 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1753920000 on 12526231.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.96. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.26BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.32B and the low estimate is $23.53B.

