Balance Sheet Dive: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $140.64 in the prior trading day, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at $140.03, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.28 million shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

On March 18, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $168 to $156. Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Gallagher Marie T. sold 25,000 shares for $159.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,988,780 led to the insider holds 22,312 shares of the business.

MARIE T GALLAGHER bought 25,000 shares of PEP for $3,988,780 on Mar 04 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Williams Steven C, who serves as the CEO, North America of the company, sold 17,978 shares for $150.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,712,733 and left with 122,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 191712280576 and an Enterprise Value of 235263885312. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.564 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEP is 0.47, which has changed by -0.2007876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $179.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7621650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.23% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of 1756425600 were 22413180 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1753920000 on 22083299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22413180 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.488, compared to 5.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039021615. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.9. The current Payout Ratio is 76.68% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-05-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 15.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.12 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.02. EPS for the following year is $8.49, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $8.22.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $23.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.16B to a low estimate of $23.72B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc’s year-ago sales were $23.32BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.7B. There is a high estimate of $29.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.35B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.85BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.3B and the low estimate is $93.86B.