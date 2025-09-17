Balance Sheet Dive: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $140.64 in the prior trading day, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at $140.03, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.28 million shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

On March 18, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $168 to $156. Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Gallagher Marie T. sold 25,000 shares for $159.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,988,780 led to the insider holds 22,312 shares of the business.

MARIE T GALLAGHER bought 25,000 shares of PEP for $3,988,780 on Mar 04 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Williams Steven C, who serves as the CEO, North America of the company, sold 17,978 shares for $150.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,712,733 and left with 122,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 191712280576 and an Enterprise Value of 235263885312. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.564 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEP is 0.47, which has changed by -0.2007876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $179.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7621650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.23% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of 1756425600 were 22413180 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1753920000 on 22083299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22413180 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.488, compared to 5.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039021615. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.9. The current Payout Ratio is 76.68% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-05-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 15.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.12 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.02. EPS for the following year is $8.49, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $8.22.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $23.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.16B to a low estimate of $23.72B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc’s year-ago sales were $23.32BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.7B. There is a high estimate of $29.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.35B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.85BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.3B and the low estimate is $93.86B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.