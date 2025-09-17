Balance Sheet Dive: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $7.73 in the prior trading day, Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $7.66, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On January 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15. Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Christiansen Jason Paul bought 4,131 shares for $7.66 per share.

Bertilson Marcus bought 13,836 shares of WEAV for $105,963 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Goodsell Erin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,585 shares for $7.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 590097280 and an Enterprise Value of 567024192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.568 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEAV is 1.74, which has changed by -0.3111511 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 736020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.96M. Insiders hold about 14.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.35% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of 1756425600 were 4019220 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1753920000 on 3402992. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4019220 and a Short% of Float of 7.4099995000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $60.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.1M to a low estimate of $60.45M. As of the current estimate, Weave Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $52.39MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.53M. There is a high estimate of $64.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.57M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.31MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280.1M and the low estimate is $271.58M.