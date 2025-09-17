Balance Sheet Insights: Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) closed at $10.9 up 4.41% from its previous closing price of $10.44. In other words, the price has increased by $4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.1 million shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntsman Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

On May 05, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13. BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Huntsman Peter R bought 45,000 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 503,405 led to the insider holds 6,600,227 shares of the business.

Huntsman Peter R bought 42,000 shares of HUN for $492,954 on May 05 ’25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 6,555,227 shares after completing the transaction at $11.74 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Huntsman Peter R, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,500 and bolstered with 6,498,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUN now has a Market Capitalization of 1893896704 and an Enterprise Value of 4163898112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.711 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUN is 0.68, which has changed by -0.5094509 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.39%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUN has traded an average of 4.57M shares per day and 4319540 over the past ten days. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.70M. Insiders hold about 5.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.17% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of 1756425600 were 13749435 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1753920000 on 11824313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13749435 and a Short% of Float of 8.37.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUN is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09578545. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Huntsman Corp (HUN) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.54BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $5.82B.