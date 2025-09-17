Balance Sheet Insights: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) closed at $29.53 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $29.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.66 million shares were traded. INVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.445.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invitation Homes Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On March 13, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $36. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Tanner Dallas B sold 148,749 shares for $33.41 per share. The transaction valued at 4,970,002 led to the insider holds 642,973 shares of the business.

Dallas B. Tanner bought 148,749 shares of INVH for $5,017,304 on Jun 13 ’25. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Eisen Scott G., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,000 shares for $33.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVH now has a Market Capitalization of 18102126592 and an Enterprise Value of 26263894016. As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVH is 0.82, which has changed by -0.17651981 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $37.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INVH has traded an average of 3.67M shares per day and 4161940 over the past ten days. A total of 613.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.66M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.04% stake in the company. Shares short for INVH as of 1756425600 were 12461966 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1753920000 on 14251945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12461966 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INVH is 1.15, from 1.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038785834. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $679.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $692M to a low estimate of $661.72M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc’s year-ago sales were $660.32MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.72M. There is a high estimate of $695.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.46M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.73B.

