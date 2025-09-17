Balance Sheet Insights: Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $52.57 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $52.53. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kemper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On August 06, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $50. On January 10, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.TD Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2024, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when LADERMAN GERALD bought 3,000 shares for $49.37 per share. The transaction valued at 148,110 led to the insider holds 24,635 shares of the business.

Canida Teresa Alvarez bought 2,000 shares of KMPR for $97,920 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 28,521 shares after completing the transaction at $48.96 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Flint Christopher Wade, who serves as the EVP, President, Kemper Life of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $50.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,115 and bolstered with 10,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3298388992 and an Enterprise Value of 4239288064. As of this moment, Kemper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.886 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMPR is 1.25, which has changed by -0.13521963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $73.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KMPR has traded an average of 812.44K shares per day and 789470 over the past ten days. A total of 63.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.17M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.71% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of 1756425600 were 4365752 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1753920000 on 2231410. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4365752 and a Short% of Float of 7.01.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KMPR is 1.27, from 1.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023986293. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 25.27% for KMPR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $5.85, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $5.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $5.17B.