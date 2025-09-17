Balance Sheet Insights: NiSource Inc (NI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) closed at $39.37 down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $40.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.39 million shares were traded. NI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.295.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NiSource Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Anderson Shawn sold 11,115 shares for $42.33 per share. The transaction valued at 470,498 led to the insider holds 147,777 shares of the business.

Anderson Shawn bought 11,115 shares of NI for $470,498 on Aug 28 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Berman Melanie B., who serves as the EVP Administration & CHRO of the company, sold 6,227 shares for $39.42 each. As a result, the insider received 245,499 and left with 28,882 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NI now has a Market Capitalization of 18537562112 and an Enterprise Value of 36112760832. As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NI is 0.60, which has changed by 0.15556204 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $43.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NI has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 5525490 over the past ten days. A total of 470.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 469.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.94% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of 1756425600 were 10933507 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1753920000 on 11914803. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10933507 and a Short% of Float of 2.97.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NI is 1.10, from 1.105 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02725703. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 65.49% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-02 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

