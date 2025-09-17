Balance Sheet Insights: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) closed at $9.98 down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $10.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Two Harbors Investment Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On October 03, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.75. On August 16, 2024, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Janney initiated its Buy rating on August 16, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when LETICA NICHOLAS sold 8,654 shares for $10.02 per share. The transaction valued at 86,713 led to the insider holds 160,281 shares of the business.

Nicholas Letica bought 8,654 shares of TWO for $88,617 on Aug 18 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, KASNET STEPHEN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,129 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider received 145,184 and left with 103,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1039237312 and an Enterprise Value of 10843934720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.074.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWO is 1.32, which has changed by -0.2911932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWO has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 1596850 over the past ten days. A total of 104.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.01M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.84% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of 1756425600 were 8967826 with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1753920000 on 8192200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8967826 and a Short% of Float of 11.709999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TWO is 1.59, from 1.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17227723. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.06. The current Payout Ratio is 75.93% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-11-02 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be -$19.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of -$4.9M to a low estimate of -$35.35M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp’s year-ago sales were -$42.29MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of -$20.5M. There is a high estimate of -$4.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$39.42M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was -$49.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was -$114.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of -$79.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$157.65MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be -$40.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is -$97.03M.