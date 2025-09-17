BCE Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 23.43, Down -1.10

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) was $23.43 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $23.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. BCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.2746.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCE now has a Market Capitalization of 21849083904 and an Enterprise Value of 62632079360. As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.566 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCE is 0.67, which has changed by -0.34203875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $36.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.18%.

Shares Statistics:

BCE traded an average of 3.18M shares per day over the past three months and 2471920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 932.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 930.19M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of 1756425600 were 37559708 with a Short Ratio of 11.80, compared to 1753920000 on 38657593.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.43, BCE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14478683. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.31. The current Payout Ratio is 2233.50% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-05-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.57B to a low estimate of $6.02B. As of the current estimate, BCE Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.97BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.5B. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.16B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.41BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.07B and the low estimate is $25.05B.