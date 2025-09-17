Beta Bionics Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 23.29, Down -7.98

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) was $23.29 for the day, down -7.98% from the previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. BBNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.79 and its Current Ratio is at 14.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On June 12, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On May 30, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on May 30, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Feider Stephen sold 9,900 shares for $21.13 per share. The transaction valued at 209,151 led to the insider holds 44,041 shares of the business.

Hopman Mark sold 11,411 shares of BBNX for $234,657 on Sep 05 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 31,215 shares after completing the transaction at $20.56 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Hopman Mark, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,818 shares for $19.97 each. As a result, the insider received 136,180 and left with 31,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBNX now has a Market Capitalization of 1012418688 and an Enterprise Value of 769386240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.018 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.442.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBNX has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.36%.

Shares Statistics:

BBNX traded an average of 613.98K shares per day over the past three months and 866980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.75M. Insiders hold about 24.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BBNX as of 1756425600 were 3110854 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1753920000 on 4187831. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3110854 and a Short% of Float of 8.08.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.4M. There is a high estimate of $27.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.12MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.79M and the low estimate is $113.1M.