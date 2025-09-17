BGC Group Inc (BGC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 9.76, Down -0.91

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BGC Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.76, down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. BGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.665.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Hauf Jason W. sold 29,023 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 286,167 led to the insider holds 77,196 shares of the business.

MBANEFO ARTHUR U sold 18,151 shares of BGC for $177,335 on Jun 10 ’25. The Director now owns 19,309 shares after completing the transaction at $9.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGC now has a Market Capitalization of 4629314560 and an Enterprise Value of 5914235904. As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.391.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BGC is 1.20, which has changed by -0.008130074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BGC has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGC traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2434830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 366.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.98M. Insiders hold about 27.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.32% stake in the company. Shares short for BGC as of 1756425600 were 9387602 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1753920000 on 12414220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9387602 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, BGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008121827. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 27.66% for BGC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-12-03 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for BGC Group Inc (BGC) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $736.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.4M to a low estimate of $733.4M. As of the current estimate, BGC Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $561.11MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $743.03M. There is a high estimate of $747.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.22B.