Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 3.17, Down -0.63

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.17, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.73 and its Current Ratio is at 8.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On July 31, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 31, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 5,784,292 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 11,997,749 led to the insider holds 2,733,547 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 180484912 and an Enterprise Value of 58407836. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.834 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDTX is 3.03, which has changed by -0.32980973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $6.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDTX traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 982490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.34M. Insiders hold about 23.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.24% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of 1756425600 were 7025751 with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 1753920000 on 6481415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7025751 and a Short% of Float of 17.719999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.04.