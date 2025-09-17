CaliberCos Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 6.35, Down -14.77

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of CaliberCos Inc (NASDAQ: CWD) was $6.35 for the day, down -14.77% from the previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. CWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.2334 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 ’25 when LEUNG JADE sold 28,500 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 13,113 led to the insider holds 643,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWD now has a Market Capitalization of 15335504 and an Enterprise Value of 81258488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.514 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.834.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWD is -0.40, which has changed by -0.5092735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWD has reached a high of $48.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.98%.

Shares Statistics:

CWD traded an average of 7.15M shares per day over the past three months and 16134140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99M. Insiders hold about 22.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CWD as of 1756425600 were 1333467 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1753920000 on 19665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1333467 and a Short% of Float of 194.05999.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for CaliberCos Inc (CWD) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.99 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.17 and -$9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.17. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.48M to a low estimate of $4.48M. As of the current estimate, CaliberCos Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.42MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8M. There is a high estimate of $4.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.57M and the low estimate is $26.57M.