Carmax Inc (KMX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 60.35, Down by -0.12

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $60.42 in the prior trading day, Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) closed at $60.35, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.7798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Daniels Jon G sold 1,540 shares for $70.64 per share. The transaction valued at 108,786 led to the insider holds 2,779 shares of the business.

JON DANIELS bought 1,540 shares of KMX for $108,790 on Jul 02 ’25. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, STEENROD MITCHELL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $65.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,137 and bolstered with 33,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 9056844800 and an Enterprise Value of 28281014272. As of this moment, Carmax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.986 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMX is 1.32, which has changed by -0.21836549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $91.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2703690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.31M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.43% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of 1756425600 were 14835041 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1753920000 on 14505401. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14835041 and a Short% of Float of 11.2799995.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Carmax Inc (KMX) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $7.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.31B to a low estimate of $6.84B. As of the current estimate, Carmax Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.01BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.34B. There is a high estimate of $6.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.35BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.91B and the low estimate is $27.11B.