Closing Bell Recap: Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Ends at $15.69, Reflecting a 2.55% Upturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) closed the day trading at $15.69 up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $15.3. In other words, the price has increased by $2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADMA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 5.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5. Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on November 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Grossman Adam S sold 21,000 shares for $16.13 per share. The transaction valued at 338,730 led to the insider holds 2,025,850 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S sold 21,000 shares of ADMA for $354,480 on Aug 15 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,031,850 shares after completing the transaction at $16.88 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Grossman Adam S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $18.66 each. As a result, the insider received 391,860 and left with 2,037,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADMA now has a Market Capitalization of 3744120320 and an Enterprise Value of 3737656064. As of this moment, Adma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.882 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.853.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADMA is 0.49, which has changed by -0.1878882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $25.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADMA traded about 3.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADMA traded about 3536650 shares per day. A total of 239.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.45M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of 1756425600 were 14977531 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1753920000 on 13736123. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14977531 and a Short% of Float of 7.71.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $131.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.3M to a low estimate of $130.1M. As of the current estimate, Adma Biologics Inc’s year-ago sales were $119.84MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.17M. There is a high estimate of $139.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $503.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.45MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.21M and the low estimate is $631M.

