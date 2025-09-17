Closing Bell Recap: Eightco Holdings Inc (ORBS) Ends at $11.4, Reflecting a -5.16% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORBS) closed the day trading at $11.4 down -5.16% from the previous closing price of $12.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.82 million shares were traded. ORBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORBS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.07 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when PAUL N. VASSILAKOS bought 14,813 shares for $11.12 per share.

O’Donnell Kevin J bought 171,233 shares of ORBS for $250,000 on Sep 09 ’25. The CEO now owns 199,985 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Jennings Frank D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 136,986 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 154,189 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORBS has reached a high of $83.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 418.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORBS traded about 5.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORBS traded about 28024440 shares per day. A total of 3.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14M. Insiders hold about 62.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.42% stake in the company.