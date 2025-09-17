Closing Bell Recap: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Ends at $2.88, Reflecting a -4.32% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed the day trading at $2.88 down -4.32% from the previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Landry Benjamin sold 6,175 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 20,705 led to the insider holds 141,812 shares of the business.

BENJAMIN LANDRY bought 6,175 shares of HCAT for $20,378 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Linda Llewelyn, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,854 shares for $3.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 202675984 and an Enterprise Value of 278127040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.535.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCAT is 1.64, which has changed by -0.67048055 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCAT traded about 760.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCAT traded about 773270 shares per day. A total of 70.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.61M. Insiders hold about 5.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.48% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of 1756425600 were 5251743 with a Short Ratio of 6.90, compared to 1753920000 on 3908804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5251743 and a Short% of Float of 8.51.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $75.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.39M to a low estimate of $74.91M. As of the current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc’s year-ago sales were $76.35MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.77M. There is a high estimate of $75.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.02M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $306.58MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363.7M and the low estimate is $298.2M.