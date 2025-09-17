Closing Bell Recap: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ends at $52.65, Reflecting a 0.13% Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) closed the day trading at $52.65 up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $52.58. In other words, the price has increased by $0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.78 million shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

On April 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $62. UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Vanacker Peter Z. E. sold 20,000 shares for $53.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,071,422 led to the insider holds 160,351 shares of the business.

Peter Vanacker bought 20,000 shares of LYB for $1,066,200 on Aug 15 ’25. On May 05 ’25, another insider, Hanley Michael Sean, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $57.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,535 and bolstered with 19,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 16934767616 and an Enterprise Value of 28702789632. As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.743 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.204.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYB is 0.88, which has changed by -0.43953586 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $97.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYB traded about 4.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYB traded about 4738430 shares per day. A total of 321.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.08M. Insiders hold about 20.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of 1756425600 were 14936474 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1753920000 on 12016785. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14936474 and a Short% of Float of 4.65.

Dividends & Splits

LYB’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.42, up from 5.39 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10251045. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.52.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $7.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.91B to a low estimate of $6.42B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s year-ago sales were $10.32BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B. There is a high estimate of $7.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.48B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.3BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.74B and the low estimate is $25.81B.