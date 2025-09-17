Closing Bell Recap: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ends at $4.97, Reflecting a 0.20% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed the day trading at $4.97 up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $4.96. In other words, the price has increased by $0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Hui Michael Singee bought 9,572 shares for $6.53 per share.

Langdon William Hayward bought 19,744 shares of VVPR for $153,612 on Jul 18 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVPR now has a Market Capitalization of 50257632 and an Enterprise Value of 79122568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1001.552 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.739.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VVPR is -1.05, which has changed by 2.7368422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VVPR traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VVPR traded about 540700 shares per day. A total of 13.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.11M. Insiders hold about 79.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.69% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of 1756425600 were 669486 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1753920000 on 380479. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 669486 and a Short% of Float of 8.32.