Closing Figures: Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)’s Negative Finish at 28.03, Down -0.81

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $28.26 in the prior trading day, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) closed at $28.03, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

On November 22, 2024, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29. On July 19, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares for $28.95 per share. The transaction valued at 21,588,218 led to the insider holds 3,720,500 shares of the business.

DANHAKL JOHN G sold 4,991,976 shares of LTH for $144,517,705 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 24,906,061 shares after completing the transaction at $28.95 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Green LTF Holdings II LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,991,976 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 144,517,705 and left with 41,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTH now has a Market Capitalization of 6166488064 and an Enterprise Value of 10077014016. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.568 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LTH is 1.72, which has changed by 0.14548421 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2200480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.35M. Insiders hold about 43.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.76% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of 1756425600 were 6937457 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1753920000 on 7387127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6937457 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $770.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.7M to a low estimate of $765.7M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $693.23MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.06M. There is a high estimate of $748.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $725.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $3.22B.