Closing Figures: Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)’s Negative Finish at 28.03, Down -0.81

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $28.26 in the prior trading day, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) closed at $28.03, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

On November 22, 2024, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29. On July 19, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares for $28.95 per share. The transaction valued at 21,588,218 led to the insider holds 3,720,500 shares of the business.

DANHAKL JOHN G sold 4,991,976 shares of LTH for $144,517,705 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 24,906,061 shares after completing the transaction at $28.95 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Green LTF Holdings II LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,991,976 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 144,517,705 and left with 41,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTH now has a Market Capitalization of 6166488064 and an Enterprise Value of 10077014016. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.568 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LTH is 1.72, which has changed by 0.14548421 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2200480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.35M. Insiders hold about 43.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.76% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of 1756425600 were 6937457 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1753920000 on 7387127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6937457 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $770.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.7M to a low estimate of $765.7M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $693.23MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.06M. There is a high estimate of $748.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $725.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $3.22B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.