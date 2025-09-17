Closing Figures: Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA)’s Negative Finish at 186.9, Down -1.28

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $189.32 in the prior trading day, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (NYSE: RGA) closed at $186.9, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. RGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.3.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On April 02, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $237. UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $216.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 ’25 when LARSON TODD C bought 7,698 shares for $191.64 per share.

HUTTON WILLIAM L sold 1,209 shares of RGA for $264,735 on Sep 23 ’24. The EVP, General Counsel & Secy. now owns 12,357 shares after completing the transaction at $218.97 per share. On Sep 23 ’24, another insider, HUTTON WILLIAM L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,209 shares for $218.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGA now has a Market Capitalization of 12352930816 and an Enterprise Value of 12258922496. As of this moment, Reinsurance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.564 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.005.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGA is 0.60, which has changed by -0.14462245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGA has reached a high of $233.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 401.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 405880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.85M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.57% stake in the company. Shares short for RGA as of 1756425600 were 382958 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1753920000 on 494305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 382958 and a Short% of Float of 4.1500002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RGA’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.56, compared to 3.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01880414. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc (RGA) is currently in the spotlight, with 10.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.73, with high estimates of $6.2 and low estimates of $5.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.14 and $21.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.02. EPS for the following year is $25.52, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $26.97 and $24.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $6.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.61B to a low estimate of $5.47B. As of the current estimate, Reinsurance Group Of America, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.65BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.24B. There is a high estimate of $6.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.11BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.47B and the low estimate is $23.54B.