Closing Figures: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)’s Positive Finish at 117.24, Up 0.39

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $116.79 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $117.24, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.905.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On April 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $148. Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $143 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when BERNS STEVEN sold 450 shares for $141.30 per share. The transaction valued at 63,585 led to the insider holds 2,393 shares of the business.

STEVEN BERNS bought 450 shares of TW for $63,634 on May 14 ’25. On Apr 07 ’25, another insider, Furber Sara, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $127.60 each. As a result, the insider received 227,894 and left with 57,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 25610958848 and an Enterprise Value of 24060561408. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TW is 0.88, which has changed by -0.013297439 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $152.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1844680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.83M. Insiders hold about 45.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of 1756425600 were 2616906 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1753920000 on 2970891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2616906 and a Short% of Float of 2.25.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0037674457. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.4.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $518.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $549.94M to a low estimate of $500.1M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc’s year-ago sales were $448.92MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.18M. There is a high estimate of $546.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.23B.