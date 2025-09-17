Closing Figures Unveiled: Chewy Inc (CHWY) Gain 3.33, Closes at $38.18

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) closed the day trading at $38.18 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $36.95. In other words, the price has increased by $3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.39 million shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHWY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

On September 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45. Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Mehta Satish bought 46,765 shares for $34.69 per share.

Singh Sumit sold 29,557 shares of CHWY for $1,051,357 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 540,406 shares after completing the transaction at $35.57 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,264 shares for $35.57 each. As a result, the insider received 151,673 and left with 72,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 15837828096 and an Enterprise Value of 15774226432. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.278 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.956.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHWY is 1.63, which has changed by 0.23559868 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $48.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHWY traded about 7.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHWY traded about 12689890 shares per day. A total of 224.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.23M. Insiders hold about 46.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of 1756425600 were 16461614 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1753920000 on 15031766. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16461614 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Chewy Inc (CHWY) is currently under the scrutiny of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $3.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.88BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.86BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.46B and the low estimate is $13.3B.