Closing Figures Unveiled: Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Gain 3.28, Closes at $11.02

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) closed the day trading at $11.02 up 3.28% from the previous closing price of $10.67. In other words, the price has increased by $3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. DCTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.1599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.87 and its Current Ratio is at 10.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCTH now has a Market Capitalization of 385493952 and an Enterprise Value of 305481408. As of this moment, Delcath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 242.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.349 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.996.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCTH is 0.84, which has changed by 0.2176795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCTH has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCTH traded about 763.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCTH traded about 517100 shares per day. A total of 34.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.63M. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.65% stake in the company. Shares short for DCTH as of 1756425600 were 3043627 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1753920000 on 2817473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3043627 and a Short% of Float of 8.85.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $23.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.98M to a low estimate of $22.8M. As of the current estimate, Delcath Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.2MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.7M. There is a high estimate of $27.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.2MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.15M and the low estimate is $123.5M.