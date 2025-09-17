Closing Figures Unveiled: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Drop -2.19, Closes at $15.62

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed the day trading at $15.62 down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $15.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.41 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when SHEA JOHN CHRISTOPHER sold 21,368 shares for $13.25 per share. The transaction valued at 283,126 led to the insider holds 32,976 shares of the business.

John Shea bought 21,368 shares of HCSG for $283,126 on Jul 28 ’25. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, Brophy Andrew M, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,744 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 18,225 and left with 12,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1131086464 and an Enterprise Value of 1011945792. As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.571 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCSG is 0.69, which has changed by 0.33962262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $16.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCSG traded about 836.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCSG traded about 692700 shares per day. A total of 72.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.58M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.78% stake in the company. Shares short for HCSG as of 1756425600 were 1822817 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 1710388. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1822817 and a Short% of Float of 3.6199997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on 2022-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2022-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-11-15 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $460.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $461.1M to a low estimate of $459.63M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $428.15MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.2M. There is a high estimate of $466.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.95M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.9B.