Closing Figures Unveiled: Navient Corp (NAVI) Drop -0.92, Closes at $12.97

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed the day trading at $12.97 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $13.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.7802.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.52.

On January 21, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18. On September 30, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 30, 2024, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’24 when HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 10,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 256,883 shares of the business.

HAUBER STEPHEN M bought 10,000 shares of NAVI for $150,000 on Nov 06 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1289620096 and an Enterprise Value of 47706619904. As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 81.689.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAVI is 1.36, which has changed by -0.18988132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAVI traded about 908.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAVI traded about 873360 shares per day. A total of 99.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.72M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.22% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of 1756425600 were 7613030 with a Short Ratio of 8.38, compared to 1753920000 on 8052344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7613030 and a Short% of Float of 31.36.

Dividends & Splits

NAVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.048892282. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $144.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $161M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corp’s year-ago sales were $140MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.33M. There is a high estimate of $152M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $548M.