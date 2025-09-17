Closing Figures Unveiled: uniQure N.V (QURE) Drop -2.46, Closes at $14.47

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) closed the day trading at $14.47 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $14.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Abi-Saab Walid sold 1,466 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 20,407 led to the insider holds 150,437 shares of the business.

Springhorn Jeremy P. sold 2,112 shares of QURE for $30,518 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 37,694 shares after completing the transaction at $14.45 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, POST LEONARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $14.45 each. As a result, the insider received 30,518 and left with 29,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 793924032 and an Enterprise Value of 938906496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.488 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QURE is 0.08, which has changed by 1.5121527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $19.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QURE traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QURE traded about 1396180 shares per day. A total of 54.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.64M. Insiders hold about 11.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.01% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of 1756425600 were 9057807 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1753920000 on 9397884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9057807 and a Short% of Float of 16.73.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of uniQure N.V (QURE) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.71. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.06MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.83M and the low estimate is $10.76M.