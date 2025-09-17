Closing Figures Unveiled: uniQure N.V (QURE) Drop -2.46, Closes at $14.47

Kiel Thompson

Updated on:

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) closed the day trading at $14.47 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $14.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Abi-Saab Walid sold 1,466 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 20,407 led to the insider holds 150,437 shares of the business.

Springhorn Jeremy P. sold 2,112 shares of QURE for $30,518 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 37,694 shares after completing the transaction at $14.45 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, POST LEONARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $14.45 each. As a result, the insider received 30,518 and left with 29,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 793924032 and an Enterprise Value of 938906496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.488 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QURE is 0.08, which has changed by 1.5121527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $19.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QURE traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QURE traded about 1396180 shares per day. A total of 54.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.64M. Insiders hold about 11.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.01% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of 1756425600 were 9057807 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1753920000 on 9397884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9057807 and a Short% of Float of 16.73.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of uniQure N.V (QURE) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.71. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.06MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.83M and the low estimate is $10.76M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.