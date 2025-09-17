Closing Figures: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)’s Negative Finish at 173.58, Down -1.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $175.57 in the prior trading day, Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) closed at $173.58, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. WCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.125.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 405.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Shea Patrick James sold 5,000 shares for $188.45 per share. The transaction valued at 942,259 led to the insider holds 20,671 shares of the business.

NIELSEN III ROBERT sold 1,000 shares of WCN for $190,000 on Aug 08 ’25. The SR VP Operations now owns 3,250 shares after completing the transaction at $190.00 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Shea Patrick James, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $190.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCN now has a Market Capitalization of 44629848064 and an Enterprise Value of 53257142272. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.768 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.338.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WCN is 0.62, which has changed by -0.024063885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has reached a high of $201.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1234580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.20M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.69% stake in the company. Shares short for WCN as of 1756425600 were 2205582 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1753920000 on 2625661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2205582 and a Short% of Float of 0.97.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WCN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.23, compared to 1.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0070057525. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 49.01% for WCN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-06-19 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is underway, with the input of 20.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.81, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $5.59.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Waste Connections Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.34BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.92BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.54B and the low estimate is $9.93B.

