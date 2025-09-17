Closing Strong: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) Ends at $159.07, Up 0.40 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $158.43 in the prior trading day, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) closed at $159.07, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. JKHY stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.395.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JKHY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $155.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on January 14, 2025, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when Foss David B sold 5,780 shares for $167.28 per share. The transaction valued at 966,878 led to the insider holds 139,265 shares of the business.

Swearingen Renee Ann sold 1,010 shares of JKHY for $180,891 on May 13 ’25. The Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic now owns 693 shares after completing the transaction at $179.10 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, McLachlan Shanon G., who serves as the COO of the company, sold 246 shares for $179.42 each. As a result, the insider received 44,137 and left with 741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKHY now has a Market Capitalization of 11591654400 and an Enterprise Value of 11540885504. As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.859 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JKHY is 0.80, which has changed by -0.08690661 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JKHY has reached a high of $196.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $157.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 644.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.95% stake in the company. Shares short for JKHY as of 1756425600 were 2431702 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1753920000 on 2956754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2431702 and a Short% of Float of 3.81.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JKHY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.26, compared to 2.29 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014264976. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 36.22% for JKHY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-03-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $6.8, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.63.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $634.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $644M to a low estimate of $630.06M. As of the current estimate, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc’s year-ago sales were $600.98MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $605.68M. There is a high estimate of $609.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKHY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.61B.