Closing Strong: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ends at $21.69, Down -0.82 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $21.87 in the prior trading day, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $21.69, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when FUSFIELD GLENN sold 8,845 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 200,162 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

FUSFIELD GLENN sold 6,028 shares of OSW for $134,063 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 55,487 shares after completing the transaction at $22.24 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, FUSFIELD GLENN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,077 shares for $22.94 each. As a result, the insider received 299,986 and left with 81,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 2227497984 and an Enterprise Value of 2301696000. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.116.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSW is 1.30, which has changed by 0.32579458 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $23.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 503.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 523970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.03M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of 1756425600 were 1861473 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1753920000 on 2393068. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1861473 and a Short% of Float of 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $258.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.5M to a low estimate of $257.54M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $241.7MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.89M. There is a high estimate of $245.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $895.02MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.03B.