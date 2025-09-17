Closing Strong: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ends at $21.69, Down -0.82 from Last Close

After finishing at $21.87 in the prior trading day, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $21.69, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when FUSFIELD GLENN sold 8,845 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 200,162 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

FUSFIELD GLENN sold 6,028 shares of OSW for $134,063 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 55,487 shares after completing the transaction at $22.24 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, FUSFIELD GLENN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,077 shares for $22.94 each. As a result, the insider received 299,986 and left with 81,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 2227497984 and an Enterprise Value of 2301696000. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.116.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSW is 1.30, which has changed by 0.32579458 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $23.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 503.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 523970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.03M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of 1756425600 were 1861473 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1753920000 on 2393068. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1861473 and a Short% of Float of 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $258.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.5M to a low estimate of $257.54M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $241.7MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.89M. There is a high estimate of $245.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $895.02MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.03B.

