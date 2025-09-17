Closing Strong: Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) Ends at $146.45, Down -0.41 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $147.05 in the prior trading day, Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) closed at $146.45, down -0.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 22, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $160 from $150 previously.

On July 02, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $150. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Sykes Karen sold 4,000 shares for $151.76 per share. The transaction valued at 607,058 led to the insider holds 106,413 shares of the business.

Fleming Karen sold 1,000 shares of ROST for $151,059 on Sep 03 ’25. The PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS now owns 92,174 shares after completing the transaction at $151.06 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, KAREN SYKES-DICK, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $151.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROST now has a Market Capitalization of 47899549696 and an Enterprise Value of 48850354176. As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.272 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROST is 1.18, which has changed by -0.028395116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $158.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2163440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 325.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.05M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of 1756425600 were 4999754 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1753920000 on 5425204. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4999754 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROST’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.545, compared to 1.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01050663. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 23.27% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) is currently drawing attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.21. EPS for the following year is $6.83, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.48.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $5.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, Ross Stores, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.07BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.22B. There is a high estimate of $6.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.16B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.13BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.49B and the low estimate is $22.83B.