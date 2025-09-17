Closing Strong: Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Ends at $189.07, Down -0.73 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $190.46 in the prior trading day, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) closed at $189.07, down -0.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.71 million shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On May 14, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $190. BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Sea of Stars Ltd bought 150,000 shares for $196.05 per share.

Alpha Ally Holdings Limited bought 1,920,000 shares of SE for $369,926,400 on Sep 10 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Devon Court Limited, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 85,500 shares for $192.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 111933218816 and an Enterprise Value of 110055473152. As of this moment, Sea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.679 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SE is 1.56, which has changed by 1.2945387 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $199.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3455190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 546.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.00M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.43% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of 1756425600 were 23312586 with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 1753920000 on 21987037. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23312586 and a Short% of Float of 7.91.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $5.77, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $5.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.56B. As of the current estimate, Sea Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.33BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.18B. There is a high estimate of $6.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.95B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.82BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.83B and the low estimate is $23.77B.