Daily Market Movement: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Sees a 1.42% Increase, Closing at $13.6

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) was $13.6 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. EYPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.245.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EYPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.91 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Zaderej Karen L. bought 5,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 29,950 led to the insider holds 36,500 shares of the business.

Zaderej Karen L. bought 5,000 shares of EYPT for $29,050 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 31,500 shares after completing the transaction at $5.81 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Zaderej Karen L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,350 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYPT now has a Market Capitalization of 937412672 and an Enterprise Value of 705395008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.592 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EYPT is 1.96, which has changed by 0.5263748 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EYPT has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.92%.

Shares Statistics:

EYPT traded an average of 745.34K shares per day over the past three months and 1008880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.32M. Insiders hold about 12.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.93% stake in the company. Shares short for EYPT as of 1756425600 were 8450737 with a Short Ratio of 11.34, compared to 1753920000 on 6910406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8450737 and a Short% of Float of 14.7.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is underway, with the input of 10.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$4.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.27M