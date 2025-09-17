Daily Market Movement: Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Sees a 0.80% Increase, Closing at $22.61

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) was $22.61 for the day, up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.46 million shares were traded. PRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On August 08, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26. On July 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on July 02, 2025, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Cramer Michael John bought 4,000 shares for $24.46 per share. The transaction valued at 97,840 led to the insider holds 12,762 shares of the business.

STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 12,400 shares of PRMB for $298,105 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 125,025 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Rietbroek Robbert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,285 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,834 and bolstered with 586,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 8445309952 and an Enterprise Value of 13759008768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.276 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.801.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRMB is 0.76, which has changed by -0.10526317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRMB has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.92%.

Shares Statistics:

PRMB traded an average of 6.72M shares per day over the past three months and 5322150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.59M. Insiders hold about 32.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMB as of 1756425600 were 11026520 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1753920000 on 14581295. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11026520 and a Short% of Float of 7.2700000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Primo Brands Corp’s year-ago sales were $511.4MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.87B.