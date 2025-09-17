Daily Market Movement: QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Sees a 22.65% Increase, Closing at $88.0

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of QMMM Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: QMMM) was $88.0 for the day, up 22.65% from the previous closing price of $71.75. In other words, the price has increased by $22.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. QMMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.757.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QMMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.98 and its Current Ratio is at 6.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMMM now has a Market Capitalization of 5034154496 and an Enterprise Value of 1514001920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6310.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10034.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 806.929 whereas that against EBITDA is -539.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMMM is 7.68, which has changed by 14.63055 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMMM has reached a high of $303.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 469.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1816.29%.

Shares Statistics:

QMMM traded an average of 5.22M shares per day over the past three months and 2990440 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for QMMM as of 1756425600 were 9389768 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1753920000 on 3479759. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9389768 and a Short% of Float of 23.07.