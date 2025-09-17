Daily Market Movement: Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Sees a 3.18% Increase, Closing at $17.2

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) was $17.2 for the day, up 3.18% from the previous closing price of $16.67. In other words, the price has increased by $3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.15 million shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.85 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 08, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $32. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on October 31, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Tavis Luke sold 2,920 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,400 led to the insider holds 2,416 shares of the business.

Riese Phillip John sold 5,000 shares of RELY for $100,000 on Sep 05 ’25. The Director now owns 112,496 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, PHILLIP RIESE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $19.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELY now has a Market Capitalization of 3546519552 and an Enterprise Value of 3062992384. As of this moment, Remitly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 275.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.095 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELY is 0.12, which has changed by 0.20956397 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $27.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.39%.

Shares Statistics:

RELY traded an average of 4.02M shares per day over the past three months and 3622080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 206.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.53M. Insiders hold about 19.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.08% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of 1756425600 were 13834567 with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1753920000 on 13006055. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13834567 and a Short% of Float of 8.7799996.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.51M to a low estimate of $412.15M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $336.53MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.18M. There is a high estimate of $445.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.46M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.93B.