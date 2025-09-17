Daily Market Movement: Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Sees a -0.53% Decrease, Closing at $57.81

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) was $57.81 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $58.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.705.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYAAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAAY now has a Market Capitalization of 30638780416 and an Enterprise Value of 59340615680. As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.048 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.054.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAAY is 1.39, which has changed by 0.3108356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $67.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26%.

Shares Statistics:

RYAAY traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1011740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 530.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.34M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.57% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of 1756425600 were 2156443 with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 1753920000 on 2243235. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2156443 and a Short% of Float of 0.6799999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, RYAAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0077426014The current Payout Ratio is 30.93% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-09-30 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.44B to a low estimate of $5.42B. As of the current estimate, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.07BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B. There is a high estimate of $3.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.95BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.5B and the low estimate is $15.2B.