Daily Progress: American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK) Drop -0.97%, Closing at $136.25

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK) closed at $136.25 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $137.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Water Works Co. Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On April 22, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $138. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $133 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Wikle Melissa K. sold 2,825 shares for $143.28 per share. The transaction valued at 404,766 led to the insider holds 7,572 shares of the business.

Norton Cheryl sold 4,647 shares of AWK for $642,018 on Nov 22 ’24. The EVP and COO now owns 17,552 shares after completing the transaction at $138.16 per share. On Nov 22 ’24, another insider, Norton Cheryl, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,647 shares for $138.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWK now has a Market Capitalization of 26582239232 and an Enterprise Value of 41479180288. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.393 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.553.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AWK is 0.70, which has changed by -0.0852021 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $155.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AWK has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1007400 over the past ten days. A total of 202.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.67M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of 1756425600 were 8413485 with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 1753920000 on 5888623. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8413485 and a Short% of Float of 5.57.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AWK is 3.19, from 3.123 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02269952. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.71. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Co. Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.32BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.68BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.95B.