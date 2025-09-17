Daily Progress: Baxter International Inc (BAX) Gain 0.29%, Closing at $23.87

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) closed at $23.87 up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $23.8. In other words, the price has increased by $0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.75 million shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.7739.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baxter International Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 12260133888 and an Enterprise Value of 20272134144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.862 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAX is 0.59, which has changed by -0.39370078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $40.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAX has traded an average of 6.93M shares per day and 5803600 over the past ten days. A total of 513.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.58M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.78% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of 1756425600 were 23231907 with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1753920000 on 19121045. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23231907 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAX is 0.68, from 0.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033613447. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Baxter International Inc (BAX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.7BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B. There is a high estimate of $3.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.64BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.83B and the low estimate is $11.55B.

