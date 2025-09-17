Daily Progress: Cencora Inc (COR) Drop -0.48%, Closing at $290.0

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) closed at $290.0 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $291.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. COR stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $287.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cencora Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.06.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when COLLIS STEVEN H bought 31,350 shares for $291.55 per share.

COLLIS STEVEN H sold 14,579 shares of COR for $4,227,618 on Aug 19 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 307,913 shares after completing the transaction at $289.98 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Mauch Robert P., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 4,968 shares for $293.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,458,257 and left with 40,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COR now has a Market Capitalization of 56224620544 and an Enterprise Value of 64369709056. As of this moment, Cencora’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.203 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COR is 0.62, which has changed by 0.26925766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COR has reached a high of $309.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COR has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1611900 over the past ten days. A total of 193.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.70M. Insiders hold about 4.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.93% stake in the company. Shares short for COR as of 1756425600 were 6143926 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1753920000 on 6481297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6143926 and a Short% of Float of 5.45.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COR is 2.20, from 2.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007412492. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15. The current Payout Ratio is 27.07% for COR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cencora Inc (COR) is currently in the spotlight, with 14.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $4.29 and low estimates of $3.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.0 and $15.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.93. EPS for the following year is $17.49, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $18.32 and $17.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $87.08B to a low estimate of $82.14B. As of the current estimate, Cencora Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.05BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.47B. There is a high estimate of $87.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.31B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.96BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $342.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350B and the low estimate is $332.34B.